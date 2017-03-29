“Dreamworld” is a 17 track debut album experience from R&B/Hip Hop artist Tairey (Pronounced Ty-Ray) that’s oozing in progressively eerie sound, raw emotion, systemic storytelling, and confidence as well as charisma. The project itself was recorded over a two year time period in various cities around the United States.

Some records were made in Los Angeles, others in Houston, most in Pittsburgh’s storied ID Labs, while one or two came from the legendary rooms of Quad Studios in New York. A majority of the production on the project was handled by Tairey’s close friend and collaborator Sam Conturo.

Several tracks like “Magic”, “No More Drugs”, “Provoke”, and “Rideout” stand out on the project, however, as the listener delves deeper into the project, one can only appreciate the wide variety and range of emotion that Tairey puts on each and every track.

Twitter: @_tairey

IG: @taireytwotimes