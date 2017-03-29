Rihanna is continuously recognized for her work inside and outside of music.

She was recently honored as “Humanitarian of the Year” by Harvard University, and is now being honored by Parsons School of Design at their annual benefit in New York for her philanthropic work.

The executive dean at Parsons School of Design, Joel Towers, explained why the super star is worthy of this honor in the following statement:

Parsons is proud to present Rihanna with this honor, as she has inspired millions through her powerful music and distinct style. She has championed our recent alumni on a number of occasions by wearing their designs. She is also creating important philanthropic programs, which support communities by fostering effective education, health, and emergency response programs around the world through her Clara Lionel Foundation.

Riri is stoked and said it’s a “thrill” to be honored by the school:

It’s such a thrill to know that a design school as prestigious as Parsons School of Design would present me with this honor. I consistently find creative and exciting designs coming from Parsons alumni, so I feel a deep connection to the school.

Other honorees include Eileen Fisher and Neiman Marcus. The annual benefit is on May 22nd in New York City at Parson’s School of Design.