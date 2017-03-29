Too Short on Jay-Z and Drake Sampling Blow The Whistle: “How Would You Feel About That Sh*t?”

Too Short on Jay-Z and Drake Sampling Blow The Whistle: “How Would You Feel About That Sh*t?”

Oakland hip hop legend Too Short has been in the news the last couple of days because of his interview on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

On Scoop B Radio, Too Short revealed to Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson that he believes that Jay-Z made the remake of “Blow The Whistle” to entice Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James to join the Nets back in 2010.

If so, it didn’t work. James bolted Cleveland for sunnier days in Miami as a member of the Miami Heat. There he won two championships with the super team of himself, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade. ‘Bron would later return to ‘The Land’ and would win a ring with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love as a member of the Cavaliers.

Oakland to the core, Too Short brought you hits like: The Ghetto, Freaky Tales, Blowjob Betty, I’m A Player, Gettin’ It and Way Too Real.

But, the hit that keeps the club jumping is Too $hort’s Blow The Whistle. Hov wasn’t the only person to borrow the tune.

So did, Drake!

On Major Key, DJ Khaled’s smash album, Drake’s vocals finally came in on his hit single, For Free. That single is where Drake dropped the classic Too Short line:

“I go on and on. Can’t understand how I last so long. I must have super powers. Rap two hundred twenty five thousand hours. Get it calculated do the math. I made a thousand songs that made you move your ass.”

Many could argue that Too Short would be annoyed by two rappers iconic to their generation sampling his classic. Not quite! “So Blow the Whistle has been tapped into twice by other artists; one was Jay-Z and one was Drake. How would you feel about that sh*t,” Too Short said to Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson on the Scoop B Radio Podcast. “You know what I mean?”

Too Short continued:

“Its nothing ill about it. There is nothing. I hear Drake’s song I hear that song so much a lot times I hear it, it’s followed by Blow the Whistle. It proceeds Drake’s song they play a little bit of Blow The Whistle and they play Drake in or the other way around. But it gave me all new fans and it gave my song more life and it also took a classic line; ‘And I go on and on and I can’t understand how it last so long,’ Just the first alert he took it and immortalized it. So that’s now a major part. Two hit records and it’s in people’s brains. I wrote those words; it’s on their brain forever.”