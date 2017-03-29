Wu-Tang Clan affiliate and Staten Island native Solomon Childs is a true veteran to the game, with over a decade of experience to show for it. Childs injects that classic hip-hop sound into the official video for his standout single “My Baby“.

Rumor has it, late last year Solomon Childs nearly lost his life after a shooting in Staten Island. Allegedly, unknown assailants began to open fire on the NYC veteran, managing to hit him in both the neck and the arm. It’s clear that this OG does not back down for anything, or anyone!

Take a look at the clean new visual for “My Baby” below: