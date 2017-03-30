Two-Time NBA Star All-Star Baron Davis Launch Dream Collection

The Black Santa Company and 2x All Star Baron Davis expand their brand and launch the “Dream Collection”, that consist of T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies that are inspired by MLK’s ” I Have Dream” speech. The collection was created to highlight a monumental movement centered on positivity, inclusivity, giving back and bringing people from all walks of life together.

“We create our futures with inspiration from the past and we live in a world that needs a constant reminder of hope and positivity. I want to continue to give people the ability to dream and imagine something different. I want to make people feel good about themselves.” Baron Davis, Founder

Prices from the collection range from $24.99- $49.99. Apparel is fit for the ladies and men. You can purchase from the collection now exclusively on BlackSanta.com. Check out images from the collection below.