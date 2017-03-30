Former ‘Power Rangers’ Star Sentenced To 6 Years In Sword Stabbing Death

Former Power Rangers star Ricardo Medina Jr. has been sentenced to six years in prison for killing his roommate Joshua Sutter with a sword two years ago.

The 38-year-old actor was sentenced on Thursday (March 30) in a courtroom in Lancaster, Calif.

Ricardo originally claimed he was acting in self-defense. When new evidence showed he was lying, Ricardo pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and then guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Ricardo and Josh were reportedly in an argument and when Ricardo retreated to his bedroom, Josh forced his way inside. Ricardo retaliated by stabbing him to death.

Ricardo played the Red Lion Wild Force Ranger on Power Rangers Wild Force and, later, the voice of Deker on Power Rangers Samurai.