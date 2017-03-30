The images everyone have been waiting on are finally here, images of the long-rumored “Camo” Air Jordan 5 Retro have surfaced across the net.

With a thank you to zSneakerheadz for the incredible in-depth shots. The shoe is featured with a suede upper, camouflage print on the tongue and red accents contrasted throughout. The only update to the shoe is the Jumpman branding on the heel.

Earlier this year, the model released in green as part of the “Take Flight” Collection. We will keep you updated as more info emerges on the release date. Check out in-depth images of the shoe below.