First daughter Ivanka Trump just landed a job at the White House, reports the New York Times.

Ivanka will be an official government employee while serving as an unpaid senior adviser to her father, President Donald Trump.

The 35-year-old, who was previously serving in an informal role, told the Times in a statement, “I have heard the concerns some have with my advising the president in my personal capacity while voluntarily complying with all ethics rules and I will instead serve as an unpaid employee in the White House Office, subject to all of the same rules as other federal employees.

The statement continued, “Throughout this process I have been working closely and in good faith with the White House Counsel and my personal counsel to address the unprecedented nature of my role.”

Her husband, Jared Kushner, also serves the President as a senior adviser.