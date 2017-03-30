Reebok announced the release of two new innovative products, the Reebok Floatride running shoe, the newest and most innovative running shoe from Reebok to date, and the Reebok CrossFit Grace, the first-ever CrossFit shoe specifically designed for women. Both products will launch this Saturday, April 1 on Reebok.com.

The Reebok Floatride is the brand’s biggest innovation and most technically advanced running shoe to date. The shoe includes the new Floatride Foam Technology, a lightweight, pressure-set foam that provides an optimal mix of softness and responsiveness, enabling runners to float through their run. The refinement of Floatride Foam is a landmark step for Reebok running, with the technology standing up to countless hours of testing before going to market.

The silhouette of the Floatride includes an Ultraknit upper for maximum support and flexibility and a sleek aesthetic feel. The upper is engineered in zones to provide adaptive comfort, and a deep “V” shape forming where the upper and heel cup meet offers maximum breathable flexibility throughout the entire run.

Please see attached for the full press release of Floatride, and below for a link to images of the shoe. The Reebok Floatride will be available on Reebok.com and retailers nationwide on April 1 for $150.