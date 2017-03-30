Queen of Hip-Hop and R&B, Mary J. Blige, has been through a lot publicly over the past year regarding her marriage, but one thing about Mary is she turns her pain into great music.

In an interview with Funkmaster Flex for Hot 97’s “#WeGotAStoryToTell”, MJB discusses her upcoming album and now she began working with Kanye West for their song “Love Yourself.”

“I have always been a fan of Kanye,” Mary said, “So when the opportunity presented itself, I knew I had to get him on the track. So I text his manager and got a number to text him and we met up at his house in L.A. and we had a nice conversation about life and what his house was going to look like. Before you know, he did it.”

Mary also talked about how the album was therapeutic for her and helped her take her life off “hold” and allowed her to become “whole” again.

“I started working on this album over a year ago at a time when my life was on hold, my career was on hold and I felt trapped because I was living a lie,” Mary continued. “I was living with a person that I thought was down for me and had my back but didn’t”

Although she’s getting back to herself, don’t expect Mary to be booed up anytime soon. When asked if she is dating or has plans to get back on the scene, Blige said she’s

“good.”

Strength of a Woman will be released on April 28th via Capitol, check out the interview below.