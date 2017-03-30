Mitchell & Ness is here with their sports collection of branded sportswear essentials that include BP jacket, mesh BP jersey, mesh shorts, both long and short sleeve tees, as well as the highly anticipated polo shirt.

The collection is featured in black and white and can be casual everyday attire. The collection is inspired by their classic licensed team apparel, featuring materials and designs as existing silhouettes. Certain Standout pieces include mesh shorts, which sustain the brand’s Authentic NBA shorts and come designed with pockets. Mitchell & Ness also offers their first non-collaboration polo shirt as part of their branded line.

You can purchase from the collection at the Mitchell & Ness Flagship Store in Philadelphia, www.mitchellandness.com, & select retailers. Check out images of the collection in the gallery below.