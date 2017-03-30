N.W.A.‘s controversial, but platinum-selling Straight Outta Compton was selected for the National Recording Registry today.

Originally released in 1988, Straight Outta Compton served as the blueprint to West Coast rap and uncovered the LA/Cali gang culture to the rest of the world. The group’s most popular album was one of 25 other pieces of music that were added to the registry this year, among other pieces of music such as Quincy Jones’ The Wiz and the late David Bowie’s concept album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust.

Straight Outta Compton managed to get the attention of the Vice President of the U.S. as well as the F.B.I. with no major radio play outside of their region and a song called “Fuck The Police” as their hit single, easily recognized as one of the best Hip Hop records of all time.