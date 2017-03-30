As the greats such as Jay-Z say….”All Good Things Must Come To A End”.

This saying can go for Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler. The 3-time NBA All Star is in a position where he may have to shop for a new home. According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, Butler is “as good as gone” as he was able to get insight from a reliable front office source. As great of a career Butler had with Chicago who drafted him with the 30th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, “Jimmy Gets Buckets”‘ stint may potentially be over as the front office have been shopping offer deals for the Marquette University great for quite some time. What makes matter for Jimmy is that the Bulls is on pace to miss the playoffs for the 2nd straight year in a row despite the depth of the roster.

The Bulls witnessed how valuable Jimmy is on the trade market as suitors such as Eastern Conference contenders like the Boston Celtics are entertaining in swapping future draft picks for the Texas native. With two more seasons and roughly $36 million dollars left on his contract, don’t be surprised the Bulls are planning to buyout his contract or find other suitors other than the Celtics to add the scoring sensation. Maybe an hometown reunion of him and the Rockets fan base can be a great thing for Jimmy as he’ll be another scoring load be taken off for MVP candidate James Harden.