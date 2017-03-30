CHXPO and Smokepurpp are two of the most promising underground artists in the game right now, and today the two MC’s release their highly anticipated new collaboration! The new track, “Turn The News On”, is a necessity for everybody’s playlist.

The two artists coincide with one another nicely, trading vocals over strong production courtesy of 12MILLION and BigHead. “Turn The News On” has a unique mystique to it; containing a dark, aggressive vibe that gets listeners fired up. CHXPO and Smokepurpp have their own individual styles that combine fantastically on this one.

Stream “Turn The News On” by CHXPO & Smokepurpp here: