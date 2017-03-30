Harlem native Don Mykel took the city, internet, and industry by storm this past year, blowing critics away with his gifted lyrical ability and vicious tenacity. Today he premieres his newest record “Hunger Painz“, featuring Austin Sour. Once again, Don proves he’s one of the best to do it!

Recently Don Mykel spit freestyles for the likes of Sway In The Morning and Shade 45. Every single line is nothing but pure genius, whether he’s spitting off the dome on live radio or writing hits in the booth. The lyrical assassin teams up with Austin Sour for a dope new record!

Take a listen to “Hunger Painz” below: