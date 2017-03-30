It’s safe to say that you can give Russy the MVP trophy.

Last night, history was made at the Amway Center in Orlando as one MVP candidate had the game of his life in such MVP caliber display. Russell Westbrook sparked a amazing OKC Thunder come-from-behind victory over the Orlando Magic which helped clinched a playoff berth. The Thunder defeated the Magic 114-106 as Westbrook set a NBA record for most points scored in a triple double performance. The NBA All Star dropped a whopping 57 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists as he was able to complete his 38th triple-double of the year.

With just 8 games left in the regular season, Westbrook is just 3 triple doubles shy of tying Hall Of Famer Oscar Robertson‘s all-time record for the most in a single season. In addition, Russell joins the elite list such as fellow MVP candidate James Harden, LA Lakers legends Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in league history with multiple 50 point triple doubles.

As close as this year’s MVP race is, expect a photo finish in the end as Westbrook and Harden are planning to light up the scoreboard night in and night out. But if Westbrook continues his triple double streak to finish the season off in a begin, let’s just say Jordan needs to plan a custom-made Jumpman tuxedo for Russell to accept the NBA MVP award on June. 26 in New York.