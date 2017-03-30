The ‘New Love’ Air Jordan 1 Is Making A Return

The “New Love” Air Jordan 1 Mid is returning to retail, and not in a package.

The new iteration has most certainly been updated, most notably with a traditional debossed Wings logo along the collar. Still containing the yellow leather and suede package. These are are not the OG’s but will still contain the black and yellow aesthetics that sneakerheads adore on the ‘New Love.’

We will keep you posted as more info emerges on the release date for the The “New Love” Jordan 1 Mid. Check out images of the shoe below.

Air Jordan 1 Retro Mid “New Love”

Color: Black/Varsity Maize-White

Style #: 554724-035

Price: $110