Tuesday night [March 28th], two Black women filed a lawsuit against Fox News for allegedly racial harassment. In the Bronx, New York’s State Supreme Court, Tichaona Brown and Tabrese Wright claimed that the company’s comptroller Judith Slater made several racists comments towards them.

According to the suit, Slater made a statement about Black men being violent towards women and how Black people overall are dangerous to Whites. The woman also said that Slater would talk about how Black people spoke in which they would mispronounce words like “mother,” “father,” “mother.”

Fox News’s company released a statement about the incident.

“We take complaints of this nature very seriously and took prompt and effective remedial action before Ms. Brown and Ms. Wright sued in court and even before Ms. Wright complained through her lawyer.”

“There is no place for inappropriate verbal remarks like this at Fox News. We are disappointed that this needless litigation has been filed.”

The women later refused Fox News’s offer for their settlement.