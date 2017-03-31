The “INERD x Bree Moore…Elevation to Excellence “ Fashion Show’s movement is geared toward motivating an individual to be the change within their community and to push others to strive towards excellence.

This past Saturday, they did just that.

The Pegasus Room, located at 5534 Pulaski Ave, Philadelphia, PA, was packed with well over 200 people in attendance. The venue was comprised of fashion enthusiasts and philanthropists who came out to support fashion for a good cause. The cause?

The initiative’s focus was to help a few high school seniors with necessities in preparation for their upcoming freshman year. The lineup of designers for the evening included: VOLARE Menswear, YIK Styles, The Gentleman Clothing Co, Clothing, Vaughn Clothing, M. Lewis Bowties, Designs by Ne’Ameriise, Susie Mania, The Cuff Life, Filoosh, and Fonkwear, and the headlining designer himself, Matthew Myles, who closed out the evening with a presentation of his line of the same namesake, “INERD.”

Along with a stream of bloggers and photographers, attendees on the red carpet were a handful of Philly’s fashion elite such as Troy Adkins, Creative Director of VOLARE, an upscale streetwear brand for the Big & Tall fashion enthusiast. Also present was sports and entertainment radio personality, Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, host of Scoop B. Radio.

“I am all about supporting a good cause; and I am always down to support my favorite big and tall menswear brand, VOLARE,” said Brandon “Scoop B ” Robinson, also a featured VOLARE model.

“The lineup of designers and the show was dope!”

As the show wrapped, attendees mingled, indulged in delicious cuisine with an open bar, and danced to tunes spun by ill Fated Natives.