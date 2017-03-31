Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency after a portion of Interstate 85 collapsed as a massive fire burned on I-85 near Piedmont Road Thursday evening.

The incident began around 6 p.m. last night, but quickly erupted into something more as large flames enveloped the northbound lanes on both sides and dark smoke rose near the Buford-Spring Connector.

Still, the cause of the fire and collapse have not yet been determined. Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed said city officials have spoken with the FBI and “there is no evidence that this is related to terrorism.”

“It’s going to take some time to do a thorough assessment to determine what damage has been done to that section of the interstate,” Reed said.