Some would argue that Razor Ramon and Shawn Michaels had one of the biggest feuds in WWE history.

We’ve got a much quieter one for you: Hulk Hogan and Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts.

Back in the 80s/early 90s, on Roberts’ ‘The Snake Pit’ show, he actually DDT’ed Hogan!

Yup! Roberts invited Hogan to his Snake Pit segment and while on the segment, Hogan compared his arm size, or his ‘pythons,’ to Roberts’ actual pythons aka his pet snake Damien.

Roberts used his finishing move, the DDT, on Hogan.

“Yeah, I split his skull,” Roberts told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson on The Scoop B Radio Overtime Show.

After the DDT, it is believed that WWE owner, Vince McMahon heard fans cheering for Roberts instead of Hogan.

“It cost me a lot of money,” Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts said on Scoop B Radio Overtime. “The fans were chanting ‘DDT, DDT’ and they did not want the marketing dollars split with me and Hogan. They wanted to keep it all focused on Hogan and that’s the way the business is.”

With all of the hooplah, the footage of Roberts DDT’ing Hogan and the planned feud, intended to tour nationwide, was canceled.