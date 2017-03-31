Today in Source News Flash: Kendrick Lamar released new music video last night for “Humble.” The video has already gained almost 4 M views. Drake dropped another collaboration with Wizkid (“One Dance”) – “Come Closer” is now available on all streaming platforms. In promotional efforts for her upcoming album Strength of a Woman Mary J. Blige released her track featuring Kanye West – “Love Yourself.”

KITH, Nike and Steven Harrington released first images for their upcoming doodle collaboration. Air Jordan 1 Mid “New Love” gets a retro makeover in black and yellow colorway.

Former National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, offered to cooperate with FBI and testify in the Russia investigation in exchange for immunity.

Cavaliers lose again, Bulls win 99–93 and gain their hopes for playoffs.

