Mary J. Blige‘s new album is Strength of a Woman is slated to drop on April 28, and just a day after revealing the tracklist, she has shared the new cut. “Love Yourself,” which features Kanye West, debuted on Funk Flex‘s Hot 97 radio show last night (March 30).

The collaboration is just one of many that will appear on the new album, with Blige also linking up with Quavo, Missy Elliott, and DJ Khaled, and more. She also previously released the single “Thick of It.”

Strength of a Woman will be Blige’s first album since 2014’s The London Sessions. Listen to the song here.