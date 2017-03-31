All of PB Hassan’s many successes call for a celebration, and that’s exactly what he aims to do with his newest single, “Birthday Bash.” The song, which was recently released on all digital platforms, is hip-hop’s birthday anthem. The perfect song for turning up with friends at the club or to sing to in the car, the song is something everyone can enjoy. Produced by The Legion (whose resume touts collaborations with industry favorites such as Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar and French Montana), the song is being met with excitement. Fans have responded to the song by sending pictures and videos of themselves at birthday parties dancing to the song. A welcome reprieve from working with other artists, PB Hassan is eager and excited to be taking the stage as a solo artist and making a name for himself amongst hip hop’s best. The single is a teaser for the artist’s upcoming mixtape, At The End of the Day, which is set to release later this year.