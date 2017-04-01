The following betting odds – “specials” were just released by BetOnline.ag, combine outcomes for both the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball championships.
With a few upsets, there’s quite the potential for some very interesting paydays…
Bets are already coming in — if the South Carolina Men’s and Women’s teams win their respective championships, bettors will see a hefty profit of $8,000 on a $100 bet.
What if the two biggest underdogs in the tournaments pull off a championship? That’s a $20,000 profit on a $100 bet.
Here are the other potential outcomes and payouts:
|South Carolina (M) + Connecticut (W)
|+650
|Profit $650 on $100 bet
|South Carolina (M) + South Carolina (W)
|+8000
|Profit $8000 on $100 bet
|South Carolina (M) + Stanford (W)
|+10000
|Profit $10000 on $100 bet
|South Carolina (M) + Mississippi State (W)
|+20000
|Profit $20000 on $100 bet
|Gonzaga (M) + Connecticut (W)
|+190
|Profit $190 on $100 bet
|Gonzaga (M) + South Carolina (W)
|+2800
|Profit $2800 on $100 bet
|Gonzaga (M) + Stanford (W)
|+3500
|Profit $3500 on $100 bet
|Gonzaga (M) + Mississippi State (W)
|+6600
|Profit $6600 on $100 bet
|North Carolina (M) + Connecticut (W)
|+170
|Profit $170 on $100 bet
|North Carolina (M) + South Carolina (W)
|+2500
|Profit $2500 on $100 bet
|North Carolina (M) + Stanford (W)
|+3300
|Profit $3300 on $100 bet
|North Carolina (M) + Mississippi State (W)
|+5000
|Profit $5000 on $100 bet
|Oregon (M) + Connecticut (W)
|+750
|Profit $750 on $100 bet
|Oregon (M) + South Carolina (W)
|+5000
|Profit $5000 on $100 bet
|Oregon (M) + Stanford (W)
|+8000
|Profit $8000 on $100 bet
|Oregon (M) + Mississippi State (W)
|+12500
|Profit $12500 on $100 bet
Source: https://www.betonline.ag/sportsbook (Futures & Props > Basketball Features > NCAA Special)
BetOnline.ag is one of the largest online sportsbooks in the industry established in 2004. With its solid reputation in sports betting, casino, poker and horse betting, BetOnline.ag is a trusted source for odds that are referenced regularly in media.