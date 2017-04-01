2017 Men’s and Women’s NCAA Basketball Championship Odds Are In

The following betting odds – “specials” were just released by BetOnline.ag, combine outcomes for both the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball championships.

With a few upsets, there’s quite the potential for some very interesting paydays…

Bets are already coming in — if the South Carolina Men’s and Women’s teams win their respective championships, bettors will see a hefty profit of $8,000 on a $100 bet.

What if the two biggest underdogs in the tournaments pull off a championship? That’s a $20,000 profit on a $100 bet.

Here are the other potential outcomes and payouts:

South Carolina (M) + Connecticut (W) +650 Profit $650 on $100 bet South Carolina (M) + South Carolina (W) +8000 Profit $8000 on $100 bet South Carolina (M) + Stanford (W) +10000 Profit $10000 on $100 bet South Carolina (M) + Mississippi State (W) +20000 Profit $20000 on $100 bet Gonzaga (M) + Connecticut (W) +190 Profit $190 on $100 bet Gonzaga (M) + South Carolina (W) +2800 Profit $2800 on $100 bet Gonzaga (M) + Stanford (W) +3500 Profit $3500 on $100 bet Gonzaga (M) + Mississippi State (W) +6600 Profit $6600 on $100 bet North Carolina (M) + Connecticut (W) +170 Profit $170 on $100 bet North Carolina (M) + South Carolina (W) +2500 Profit $2500 on $100 bet North Carolina (M) + Stanford (W) +3300 Profit $3300 on $100 bet North Carolina (M) + Mississippi State (W) +5000 Profit $5000 on $100 bet Oregon (M) + Connecticut (W) +750 Profit $750 on $100 bet Oregon (M) + South Carolina (W) +5000 Profit $5000 on $100 bet Oregon (M) + Stanford (W) +8000 Profit $8000 on $100 bet Oregon (M) + Mississippi State (W) +12500 Profit $12500 on $100 bet

Source: https://www.betonline.ag/sportsbook (Futures & Props > Basketball Features > NCAA Special)

