Exclusive looks from the pack by Supreme and Shoe Master have been released.

A slew of credible news sources have been speculating a huge shoe release between Nike and Supreme and we finally have the images to confirm a upcoming release. Nike has officially previewed the Nike Air Uptempo collection with help from Shoe Masters magazine. The release is soon to come and Nike is prepping us while rising anticipation with new crispy images.

From the looks of the magazine shoot we should expect three different colorways with all-black, a red-white pair and a metallic gold pair. Each shoe comes equipped with the iconic ‘SUPREME’ lettering where the ‘AIR’ would usually be placed. To finish off the look Nike x Supreme insoles mark the collaboration.

The speculated released date is April and the speculated price of the kicks are set at $180. Check out images of the Supreme x Nike Air Uptempo Pack in the gallery below.