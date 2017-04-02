One of the highly anticipated Jordan Brand releases of the summer…

We have a better look at one of the more highly anticipated releases of the summer which is the Bordeaux ‘PSNY’ x Air Jordan 12 collaboration. This is one out of three colorways releasing in the Air Jordan 12 model this summer. There is another colorway that hasn’t been released in the 12 model which is decked out in black and white and a wheat colorway.

The release date hasn’t been announced just yet, but expect a release date very soon. The latest exclusive look of the shoe comes from Yesjuelz who recently unboxed her pair on instagram. The post has since been deleted.

Check out images of the shoe below and we will keep you posted on an release date coming soon.