In celebration of the upcoming 2017 MLB season, The Source browsed through the home, away and alternate uniforms from all 30 teams and ranked its favorite authentic on-field jerseys by Majestic Athletic. View our staff picks below.
30. Arizona Diamondbacks
If we had to pick a Diamondback jersey… this is the best-looking option.
Rating: OUT
29. San Diego Padres
Prefer this camo alternate jersey with the American Flag patch.
Rating: Single
28. Milwaukee Brewers
The navy & gold color combo always works.
Rating: Single
27. Detroit Tigers
We chose this classic for the Motor city.
Rating: Single
26. Baltimore Orioles
Go with the alternate if you need to pick one.
Rating: Single
25. Texas Rangers
This royal blue stands out from the others.
Rating: Double
24. Philadelphia Phillies
Worn best by the Philly Phanatic.
Rating: Single
23. Cleveland Indians
Plain but prefer Cleveland across the chest for those looking to rep their hood.
Rating: Single
22. Houston Astros
Simple. Like really simple.
Rating: Single
21. Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
Love the red on red with this alternate jersey. We will put this higher on the list when they shorten the name “Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim”
Rating: Triple