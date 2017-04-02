In celebration of the upcoming 2017 MLB season, The Source browsed through the home, away and alternate uniforms from all 30 teams and ranked its favorite authentic on-field jerseys by Majestic Athletic. View our staff picks below.

30. Arizona Diamondbacks

If we had to pick a Diamondback jersey… this is the best-looking option.

Rating: OUT

29. San Diego Padres

Prefer this camo alternate jersey with the American Flag patch.

Rating: Single

28. Milwaukee Brewers

The navy & gold color combo always works.

Rating: Single

27. Detroit Tigers

We chose this classic for the Motor city.

Rating: Single

26. Baltimore Orioles

Go with the alternate if you need to pick one.

Rating: Single

25. Texas Rangers

This royal blue stands out from the others.

Rating: Double

24. Philadelphia Phillies

Worn best by the Philly Phanatic.

Rating: Single

23. Cleveland Indians

Plain but prefer Cleveland across the chest for those looking to rep their hood.

Rating: Single

22. Houston Astros

Simple. Like really simple.

Rating: Single

21. Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

Love the red on red with this alternate jersey. We will put this higher on the list when they shorten the name “Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim”

Rating: Triple