DMX Asked For Trap Beats & Twitter Let Him Have It

DMX Asked For Trap Beats & Twitter Let Him Have It

Is there room in the trap for the Dog?

At a strong 46, DMX thinks he got what it takes to thrive in today’s rap scene. He took to Twitter to ask for some trap productions to be sent to his e-mail in a now deleted tweet.

Although his interest in the Southern-bred genre seems unusual, X is actually King of uncontrolled aggression and persistent ad-libs which are common characteristics of the music genre. But Twitter isn’t having it. Many fans ripped him to shreds in some hilarious tweets below:

@DMX why the fuck would you want trap beats. Man, “Do You” — Everythings Oh-Kay (@OhkayPaints) April 3, 2017

— Fee 187 (@glenn_beauty187) April 3, 2017

However some optimists chimed in on the matter:

@glenn_beauty187 @DMX Sooooo Nas has no talent because he rap over a trap beat.. so did Andre 3000, Jadakiss, etc. Real lyricist can rap over any beat. Wise Up💣✔️ — Jay Anderson (@jayserius) April 3, 2017

@DMX The hate for this tweet shows how out of touch people are with REAL MUSICIANS 🎶…get ya 📓 ready #Xgonegiveittoya 🎤 — TMAC_9127 (@TMAC_9127) April 3, 2017

From the looks of this Instagram post, DMX plans to “take over” 2017. Perhaps he can take over the trap?: