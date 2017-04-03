Is there room in the trap for the Dog?

At a strong 46, DMX thinks he got what it takes to thrive in today’s rap scene. He took to Twitter to ask for some trap productions to be sent to his e-mail in a now deleted tweet.

Although his interest in the Southern-bred genre seems unusual, X is actually King of uncontrolled aggression and persistent ad-libs which are common characteristics of the music genre. But Twitter isn’t having it. Many fans ripped him to shreds in some hilarious tweets below:

However some optimists chimed in on the matter:

From the looks of this Instagram post, DMX plans to “take over” 2017. Perhaps he can take over the trap?:

