Is there room in the trap for the Dog?
At a strong 46, DMX thinks he got what it takes to thrive in today’s rap scene. He took to Twitter to ask for some trap productions to be sent to his e-mail in a now deleted tweet.
Although his interest in the Southern-bred genre seems unusual, X is actually King of uncontrolled aggression and persistent ad-libs which are common characteristics of the music genre. But Twitter isn’t having it. Many fans ripped him to shreds in some hilarious tweets below:
@DMX why the fuck would you want trap beats. Man, “Do You”
— Everythings Oh-Kay (@OhkayPaints) April 3, 2017
— Fee 187 (@glenn_beauty187) April 3, 2017
@DMX pic.twitter.com/HP5xD9hSV2
— Cuca’s Son. (@HOA_Bossman) April 3, 2017
However some optimists chimed in on the matter:
@glenn_beauty187 @DMX Sooooo Nas has no talent because he rap over a trap beat.. so did Andre 3000, Jadakiss, etc. Real lyricist can rap over any beat. Wise Up💣✔️
— Jay Anderson (@jayserius) April 3, 2017
@DMX The hate for this tweet shows how out of touch people are with REAL MUSICIANS 🎶…get ya 📓 ready #Xgonegiveittoya 🎤
— TMAC_9127 (@TMAC_9127) April 3, 2017
From the looks of this Instagram post, DMX plans to “take over” 2017. Perhaps he can take over the trap?: