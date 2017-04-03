Top Boy is a crime-drama that was about to get canned before Drake bought its rights. Now, a major role was created for The Boy who is set to star in the upcoming third season of the British series.

The Mirror caught up with Ashley Walters who stars as drug dealer named Dushane on Top Boy, and he explained the significant role the producers of the show are creating for the Canadian star:

We met up to start talking about the show and we are working out a role for him. He loves acting, of course he wanted a part. “He’s going to be really hands on and is getting stuck into it.

Although Drizzy is more famously known for his music, his career started on the Canadian TV Show Degrassi: The Next Generation. So it’s no surprise that he’s really into this project. Walters continued to talk about his meeting with Drake and said it was nothing like he expected:

He is such a down to earth, nice guy. He’s so famous you would expect him to be this crazy character but he’s actually quite boring, in a good way. I had a meeting with him and I brought all of my kids along. My eldest was chatting away in his ear for ages and he was just cool.

Drizzy’s frequent collaborator Skepta, is also set to star in the next season of Top Boy, which is slate to release on Netflix in 2018.