Today in Source News Flash: Drake’s More Life spends second week at number 1 on Billboard 200 chart. Big Sean received a key to his native Detroit, becoming the youngest person to ever receive it. Chance The Rapper launched a new arts fund for Chicago Public Schools. Past Friday (March 31st) he teamed up with Chicago Bulls to donate another $1 million to the school system.

Supreme and Rap-A-Lot launch a collaboration for Spring/Summer 2017. Adidas is getting ready to release a new striped core red/black colorway for NMD R2.

New York City’s Mayor Bill De Blasio promises to close Rikers Island Prison – “It will take many years,” the mayor said at a news conference. “It will take many tough decisions along the way. But it will happen.”

Golden State Warriors are on a winning streak. Last night’s win against Washington Wizards (115–139) marked 11th straight win.

