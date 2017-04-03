John Cena, long WWE’s biggest star, stole the show when he seemingly gave a real proposal to Nikki Bella at the end of their victorious mixed tag team match. Cena got down on one knee after the pair defeated The Miz and Maryse on Sunday at WrestleMania 33 at the Citrus Bowl.

Bella said yes and the couple, who star on “Total Bellas,” celebrated with family at ringside. Cena and Bella are both scheduled for the “Today” show Monday morning. Cena is a regular on the show and weatherman Al Roker was the guest ring announcer for the bout.

WWE announced a crowd of 75,245 at the Citrus Bowl, though those numbers are usually inflated for entertainment purposes.