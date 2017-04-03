Bronx, NY born entertainer Nettles Owens AKA Sammy Smile is a multi-dimensional artist who has music running through his veins. He is captivating, dynamic and spellbinding. His flow, delivery and cadence are all top notch. Using his conceptual word play and dynamic rhyme schemes, Nettles Owens is changing the game.

Mr. Owens went on a USO Tour in 2006 to perform for US troops overseas. He toured Austria, Bosnia, Kosovo and England. Equally important, Nettles Owens is an accomplished actor as well. He has made appearances in the HBO series OZ, Law and Order and a couple of independent films. Nettles Owens is currently making an impact with his club anthem “Boogie On Your Body”.