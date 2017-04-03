As Meek Mill readies his upcoming project he shared a few previews with fans over the weekend, three to be exact. The previews arrive less than two weeks after Meek previewed a new collab with Young Thug. It’s unclear where these songs will end up but Meek makes it clear that his new music is his “best by far”

Meek has been teasing DC 4.5 since the end of 2016 sharing the cover art with the caption “dropping any day.” So its understandable as to why fans would assume this new music will be on DC4.5. But Meek has yet to give any insight as to which album or mixtape the tracks will actually appear on. Now four months into 2017, the Philly rapper continues to tease fans with only previews. At this point we’re just anxious for at least a new single. Check out the snippets on Meek’s Instagram posts below, Meek has clearly been working but fans just want to know how long they’ll have to wait for that heat.

Put my heart and my soul into this project! This gone be my best work by far! All this shit bought the best out me and I love it! #wins&losses A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Apr 1, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Apr 1, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

