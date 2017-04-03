30-year-old Ernstlatta LaFrance assaulted her teenage daughter’s rival at their Carol City Senior High School in Miami. According to police reports, the mother hit the young girl several times after knocking her cellphone from her hand.

The teen later showed up to her home with others to obtain her phone back, but the mother went in for another attack. This time she destroyed the teen’s car with an ax and broke her middle finger.

An officer reported that the mother struck the victim’s hand with a stick along with her vehicle. The defendant’s partner Erlisa Evans, also came out during the incident with a gun shooting in the air three times. Evans now faces charges for firing a deadly weapon in public.

LaFrance faces several charges and is being held in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a reduced $6,000 bond.