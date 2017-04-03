Queens native P. Wright made some major moves in 2016, and as a result his career has taken off. Following his appearance on Kid Ink’s last album and extensive catalog of quality singles, he looks to take his momentum even further with his newest single “Got Damn“.

The new radio-friendly hit was provided with solid production from K Beatz and Austin Powerz. P. Wright has been in the studio with some of the industry’s best producers as of lately; including Sonny Digitial, Lee On The Beats, and 1500 Or Nothin (just to name a few). Expect more material from the young hit-maker very soon!

Take a listen to “Got Damn” by P. Wright here: