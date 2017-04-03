Following the release of the cinematic music video for his platinum record “Goosebumps” featuring Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott previewed a Quavo-assisted track when he visited Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio.

After teasing a joint project with the Migos comrade on his very own Beats 1 Radio Show, .WAV, in December, he teased snippets of his upcoming track featuring the “T-Shirt” rapper. Although the audio has low quality, it sounds like they’re cooking up something worth the wait.

La Flame explained during the interview that he and Quavo shared a joint wave of creativity after sharing a recording space and the rest was history. When asked how much music does the duo have, he simply responded, “we got a lot bro”.