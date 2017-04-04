Today in Source News Flash: Only a week after releasing “Holy Ghost” Desiigner gifted his fans with two more singles, “Up” and “Thank God I Got It” – both are now available on Apple Music and iTunes. Meek Mill is getting ready to drop another project, and over the weekend he shared on Instagram snippets of three songs. Rae Sremmurd announced another album Sremmlife 3 is in the works.

If you want to cop Kendrick Lamar’s “Dreamer” hoodie, seen in the “Humble” video, head to the LA-based boutique Second/Layer. The Nike Air More Uptempo “Triple-Black” will be releasing next month.

President Trump signed into law a resolution that repealed protections requiring Internet service providers to get your permission before collecting and sharing data. These protections – which had not yet gone into effect – were approved by the Federal Communications Commission in the final days of the Obama administration.

University of North Carolina became the 2017 National Champions, gaining their 6th title.

