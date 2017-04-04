(New York, NY – April 4th, 2017) New York artist Liana Bank$ is excited to share the release of her brand new single, “GHOST.”

The track, produced by YOBO and written by Liana, is a signature Bank$ affair with its raw energy, witty lyrics and shimmering synth work. The beat bites insidiously as Liana’s rough and ready vocals glides on about late nights, selfies, raising a toast and ultimately ghosting out of the party.

unnamed-5

“Ghost” is taken from Liana’s upcoming and highly anticipated sophomore project, APT. 210. This project will be the follow up to Liana’s cult 2016 debut, Insubordinate, which landed the green haired artist/songwriter on several platforms.

A songwriter first and foremost, the winter break hasn’t slowed down the 26 year-old who most recently celebrated the charting success of “Selfish” by PnB Rock which Liana co-wrote.

Now with this second EP in the works, Liana will continue the success of her fierce debut and showcase why she is a creative force to be reckoned with.

Listen Here!

 

 