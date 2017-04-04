(New York, NY – April 4th, 2017) New York artist Liana Bank$ is excited to share the release of her brand new single, “GHOST.”

The track, produced by YOBO and written by Liana, is a signature Bank$ affair with its raw energy, witty lyrics and shimmering synth work. The beat bites insidiously as Liana’s rough and ready vocals glides on about late nights, selfies, raising a toast and ultimately ghosting out of the party.

“Ghost” is taken from Liana’s upcoming and highly anticipated sophomore project, APT. 210. This project will be the follow up to Liana’s cult 2016 debut, Insubordinate, which landed the green haired artist/songwriter on several platforms.

A songwriter first and foremost, the winter break hasn’t slowed down the 26 year-old who most recently celebrated the charting success of “Selfish” by PnB Rock which Liana co-wrote.

Now with this second EP in the works, Liana will continue the success of her fierce debut and showcase why she is a creative force to be reckoned with.

