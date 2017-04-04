Visionary multi-disciplinary artist Kanye West, who has won 22 Grammy Awards®, has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, and has twice been named to TIME magazine’s list of “100 Most Influential People In The World” – today becomes the first artist to scale this era’s highest musical plateau, as his universally acclaimed master­work THE LIFE OF PABLO becomes the first streaming-only album ever to achieve RIAA platinum certification for consumption of over 1 million equivalent units. The album has been streamed over 3 billion times worldwide.

THE LIFE OF PABLO, which was released February 2016, originally made history when it became the first streaming-only album to reach #1 on the US album chart, and the seventh #1 album of Kanye’s illustrious career.

Grammy-nominated for Best Rap Album, THE LIFE OF PABLO was greeted with overwhelming praise on its way to topping critic and tastemaker polls worldwide.

THE LIFE OF PABLO saw virtually every one of its 20 tracks hit singles charts in the U.S. and/or UK over the course of 2016, including “Famous,” “Ultralight Beam,” “Pt. 2,” “Feedback,” “Low Lights,” “High­lights,” “Freestyle 4,” “I Love Kanye,” “Waves,” “FML,” “Real Friends,” “Wolves,” “Frank’s Track,” “30 Hours,” “No More Parties in LA,” “Facts (Charlie Heat Version),” and “Fade.”

Presented as a “living album” by Kanye, THE LIFE OF PABLO took on a life of its own as an evolving art project, with new updates, new versions, and new iterations of the album popping up for months after its release.