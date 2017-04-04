Unlike the historical rivalry between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, Majik N’ Brrrd are playing for the same team, and their progression as a tandem has really began to take shape over the past several years. Their chemistry on the mic is evident on their single “The Syndrome“.

“The Syndrome” is a standout track from their appropriately titled project “Magic And Bird”, which dropped just last month. The duo have created a name for themselves through their gritty lyricism, opening for some of the industries best including Cassidy, Machine Gun Kelly, and many more.

Take a listen to Majik N’ Brrrd’s “The Syndrome” here: