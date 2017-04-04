Mateo Ahki is bringing a unique sound to the game; one that seems to fuse hip-hop, R&B, alternative music, and more into musical masterpieces. The Jersey City, New Jersey native truly displays his range as an artist on his new project “veyebes“.

From introduction to conclusion, “veyebes” takes listeners on an emotional roller coaster, as they experience the many different creative sides of Mateo Ahki. The project only contains one feature, and consists of eight tracks in total.

Take a listen to Mateo Ahki’s new project and get familiar with the young MC below!