Jerry’s boy is planning to trade in the playbook for an blazer and a microphone.

According to reports, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is planning to retire and join the CBS Sports team as a broadcaster. There has been rumors speculating that the Cowboys all-time leader in touchdowns thrown was going to be let go and will be testing the free agency market. Until recent news got out that Romo will be joining Jim Nantz and to cover live NFL games on Sunday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the official word on this news is expected to formally announce the addition of Romo to its broadcasting team later on today.

The Sports Business Daily’s John Ourand explained more of how this transaction came out.

CBS outbid Fox Sports for Romo’s services, sources said. Fox Sports wanted Romo to replace John Lynch as the game analyst on the net’s No. 2 broadcast team. Just a couple of weeks ago, Fox was considered the front-runner to land Romo, since it carries the NFC package that Romo knows so well. But a concern for Romo was that another former Cowboys QB, Troy Aikman, is the net’s top NFL game analyst, and he is not likely to leave the booth any time soon.

Citing health reasons, many have believed that this is the reason why Romo is walking away from the game. But as Tony makes a transition to a new outlet of life, #9 had a solid career which consists of passing for 34,183 passing yards, 248 touchdowns and 117 interceptions in 156 games, playing in four Pro Bowls and leading the Cowboys to the postseason four times.