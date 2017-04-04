Suge Knight Says He Was The Target In Shooting That Killed Tupac Shakur

Suge Knight has claimed that he was the real target of the 1996 drive-by shooting that killed rapper Tupac Shakur, and that his ex-wife and former Death Row Records security chief were behind it.

In a signed affidavit, Knight’s attorney Thaddeus Culpepper reportedly wrote that the record producer has known “for many years that Reggie Wright Jr. and his ex-wife Sharitha were behind the murder of Tupac and attempted murder of Knight”.

Culpepper added that Knight has also alleged details of Wright’s involvement in the shooting of Shakur’s nemesis, Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace – in 1997.

The former CEO of Death Row Records was with Shakur on the night that he was killed in Las Vegas in ’96.

Knight, who is currently behind bars awaiting a separate murder trial, has always refused to reveal the identity of the person he believed was responsible for Shakur’s death.

He is apparently speaking out now after hearing the “salient points” in the new documentary Tupac Assassination: Battle For Compton, which was directed by Richard Bond and Michael Douglas Carlin.

Since his death there have been numerous conspiracy theories around Shakur’s killing, including that the rapper is still alive in Cuba after faking his own death.