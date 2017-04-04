Redemption has such a acquired taste which Tar Heel nation are just enjoying right now.

Around this time last year, former Tar Heel point guard Marcus Paige could’ve surpassed Michael Jordan’s iconic mid range game winner with his own “shining moment” when he made a double pump three to tie the ball game. But that ended shortly when Villanova’s Kris Jenkins was trailing behind point guard Ryan Arcidiacono to knock down a long range three at the buzzer to clinch Nova’s 2nd national championship in school history. Well times has change and it was UNC’s chance at redemption. They seize the opportunity by running away with the game in the latter stages of the 2nd half to defeat the Gonzaga Bulldogs 71-65. This is the storied program’s 6th national championship and 3rd under coach Roy Williams. An monstrous block by forward Kennedy Meeks led to an game clinching slam dunk by all-tournament performer Justin Jackson. After the jam, the Zags was able to get the ball back but only led to them committing another turnover which led to them fouling and UNC sealing the deal with free throws being made.

UNC were led by Final Four Most Outstanding Player Joel Berry with 22 points despite shooting 7 for 19 from the field. Isiah Hicks stepped up in a major way with clutch baskets over Zags mighty center Przemek Karnowski. Hicks finished with 13 points while sharpshooter Justin Jackson finished with 16 points.

The Tar Heels came into this year’s tournament as heavy favorites and now they can rightfully walk out as the last ones dancing. Guess they paid attention and took heap into what MJ told them after their win over rivalry Duke when he said “The ceiling is the roof.”. Well MJ, there’s no roof now the Tar Heels are back at the top of the mountain as the kings of college hoops.