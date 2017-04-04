Racking up to over 500,000 views on YouTube and WSHH, Bigg Homie calls on David Rush to assist him on the track entitled “Loaded”. Loaded” is feature on his debut album Condo Music featured production from Bizzness, Don Cannon, and Flippa. His goal is to bring pride and prosperity back into Hip-Hop. “Loaded” is a term referring to being stacked up in all the pleasures of life. The single is a club anthem in Philly and is beginning to make its way across the country. Check out the visual for the song below.