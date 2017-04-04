Sampha releases a very heartfelt Apple exclusive short film to accompany his album Process which he dropped last month. Directed by Kahlil Joseph (co-director for Beyonce’s Lemonade), the film brings Sampha’s lyrics to life. The album, as he says so, is an emotional letter to his late mother.

The British musician was recently featured on Drake‘s latest album More Life on the FrancisGotHeat-produced “4422”.

Sampha shared the film on his facebook page with a note that read:

“It’s been a genuine pleasure to work with Kahlil and his whole team. They’ve been so humble and sensitive with me in creating this film. I’m really proud of it and happy it’s being shared. Thank-you to Apple Music and everyone at Young Turks and Pulse Films who have pushed for this and believed in it enough to make it happen.”

Watch the full film via Apple Music.

Apple Music will be supporting Sampha’s short film throughout next month by hosting video installations in various locations. View the details below.

Wallscape Video Projections – March 31, April 1, April 7, April 14

Brooklyn: North 7th & Bedford (7:30pm-12:30am)

London: Shoreditch High Street Station & Brick Lane (7:40pm-12:40am)

Storefront Static Images – March 31 — April 14

Brooklyn

55 Wythe Avenue

101 Bedford Avenue

106 North 6th Street

London

58 Great Eastern Street

10 Dray Walk