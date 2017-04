1WayFrank Has Finally Blessed Us With His Mixtape

The highly anticipated mixtape from 1WayFrank is finally here.

After the success of “Aye Girl,” 1WayFrank took some time to develop his sound, strengthen his pen game and create an epic piece of work. His latest project Sunland Stunna, is a musical journey that will take you through the life of 1WayFrank and give you a taste of that broward county sauce.

With the lead single “Drippin Sauce”, 1WayFrank is ready to spice up the game. Sunland Stunna now available everywhere now.