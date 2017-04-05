Christopher Ferrand, known by his stage name as Dash Flash, is not your ordinary rapper.

He has been in the U.S. Air force for the past 5 years where he decided to pursue his passion in music. He has a project titled Blessed releasing April 5th and his time in service is almost over. Now it’s time to kick into overdrive and make music is his full time career.

Stay tuned for nothing less than greatness from this young veteran. Blessed features the likes of major artist such as Rich The Kid, Zoey Dollaz, Riff Raff and Young Lito, who all who helped him put together his major project that he is anxious to share with us.