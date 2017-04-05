A New Jersey teen has been granted admission to the most prestigious colleges in the United States.

Ifeoma White-Thorpe, 17, a senior at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway, received acceptance letters from all eight Ivy League schools — Brown, Columbia, Dartmouth, Yale, Princeton, University of Pennsylvania and Harvard. She was also accepted to Stanford University.

In 2015, Ifeoma was named a winner of the national Selma Speech and Essay Contest.

Ifeoma spends her free time doing community service volunteering at a food bank, a homeless shelter and for the American Heart Association.

Now that she has plenty of choices, Ifeoma must decide which school she will attend.

Ifeoma wants to study biology and hopes to become a cardiologist, her mother said.